AAA: Gas prices still going down
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to AAA, we’re doing a little bit better at the gas pumps right now in Virginia.
The average across the commonwealth is $3.50 a gallon Monday, October 31, that’s down $0.02 from this time last week.
The bad news is we’re still paying about $0.20 more than we were a month ago.
AAA says the best bargain on gas in the NBC29 viewing area is still Waynesboro.
