AAA: Gas prices still going down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to AAA, we’re doing a little bit better at the gas pumps right now in Virginia.

The average across the commonwealth is $3.50 a gallon Monday, October 31, that’s down $0.02 from this time last week.

The bad news is we’re still paying about $0.20 more than we were a month ago.

AAA says the best bargain on gas in the NBC29 viewing area is still Waynesboro.

