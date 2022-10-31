Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

AAA: Gas prices still going down

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WBRC)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to AAA, we’re doing a little bit better at the gas pumps right now in Virginia.

The average across the commonwealth is $3.50 a gallon Monday, October 31, that’s down $0.02 from this time last week.

The bad news is we’re still paying about $0.20 more than we were a month ago.

AAA says the best bargain on gas in the NBC29 viewing area is still Waynesboro.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

McGuffey Art Center (FILE)
CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition
(FILE)
Contour Flights available at SVRA Nov. 1st
City Hall (FILE)
Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings
Charlottesville setting up the tree for the Grand Illumination.
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall