Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

By Chris Anderson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio.

Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.

The first crews to the scene found the fully-involved tanker upside-down on the highway.

First responders pronounced the male truck driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Video obtained through a public records request to the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the explosion as it happened.

WOIO reported both directions of State Route 8 were closed for several hours due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
Government video shows the aftermath of a suspension bridge after it collapsed in India.
Aftermath of suspension bridge collapse in India
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
A deadly disaster in South Korea, at least 153 people dead and dozens more injured following a...
Crowd crush kills more than 150 people in South Korea
Unveiling historic marker
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville