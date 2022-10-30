Tracking Halloween Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill back in on this Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween. Expect a warming trend start November.

Sunday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s.

Monday, Halloween: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing from the southwest. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Some rain showers will linger into Monday evening for Trick-Or-Treating. Temperature in the upper 50s after sunset.

Tuesday: Drying and warming. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A weak weather system passes by to the southwest. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to 70 degrees. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower 70s.

