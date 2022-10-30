Advertise With Us
Same-day registration available in Virginia

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia.

The whole process only takes a few minutes.

The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.

You will then be handed a ballot or printed a provisional ballot if you’re participating in same-day registration.

Voting instructions will be displayed at the desk.

Turn in your completed ballot to the front desk. It will be forwarded to the Electoral Board for potential approval.

