Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

Unveiling historic marker
Unveiling historic marker(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30.

The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family.

Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of Hugh and Texie Mae Carr.

“It’s especially good for my three sons, who are African American men, young men, and for them to know where they came from and have that background going forward. I think it’s very difficult for young Black men now, that’s why I always bring them here to remind their family who they are,” she said.

River View Farm, now known as the Ivy Creek Natural Area, is a rare example of the Union Ridge and Hydraulic Mills African American community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Ballot scanner
Same-day registration available in Virginia
(FILE)
Same-day registration available in Virginia
50th anniversary of 'The Waltons' celebrated
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns
DTM Halloween Event