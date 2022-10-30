Advertise With Us
Cville National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Prescription drug take back site
Prescription drug take back site(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Misuse, abuse, or accidental ingestion of prescription drugs can occur if they are never disposed of, and experts say discarding the unnecessary drugs in your home could save a life.

“We’re often prescribed pharmaceuticals, painkillers after a procedure, and oftentimes, we may use half the bottle and we have half leftover,” said Justin Wood with the Washington Division of the DEA.

Wood says many people keep drugs in their homes for longer than necessary.

“Unfortunately, that provides easy access for kids, for teenagers to be able to get get those drugs and misuse them,” Wood said.

Wood says homes provide the easiest access for drugs.

“The overdose crisis that we’re in, the primary driving point to all this is the illicit fentanyl that we’re seeing, and that’s the fentanyl being pressed into fake pills that looks exactly like those pharmaceuticals that we’re trying to get rid of in our homes,” Wood said.

“We’re just making sure that prescription drugs and any substance that might be harmful that your doctor or pharmacist might give you ends up in a safe place,” said Katherine Kane with ACPD.

She says that throughout the day, just one site has collected more than 200 pounds of drugs.

“If it’s still in your cabinet, possibly could fall into the wrong hands, so it’s nice to be able to give people a venue to safely get rid of it,” Kane said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

