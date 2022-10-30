Halloween Rainfall Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After brief clearing tonight, clouds fill back in on Monday with rain showers developing from the southwest.

Some rain will linger into Monday evening for Trick-or-Treating.

Overall, milder and mainly dry to start November.

Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Not as cold as recent nights. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Rain showers arrive, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Falling to the 50s after sunset. Light south breeze.

Tuesday: Milder and drying out. Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy as a weak weather disturbance passes by to the southwest. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A little cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs of 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Highs lower 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.