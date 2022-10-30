Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Halloween Rainfall Update

Not So November-Like
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After brief clearing tonight, clouds fill back in on Monday with rain showers developing from the southwest.

Some rain will linger into Monday evening for Trick-or-Treating.

Overall, milder and mainly dry to start November.

Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Not as cold as recent nights. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Rain showers arrive, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Falling to the 50s after sunset. Light south breeze.

Tuesday: Milder and drying out. Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy as a weak weather disturbance passes by to the southwest. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A little cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs of 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Highs lower 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Tracking Halloween Showers
Few Showers Monday
Tracking Halloween Showers
Dry For Now
Rain Soon
Tracking Next Best Rain Chance