50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated

SCHUYLER, Va. (WVIR) - People gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons,’ a show that highlights a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and WWII.

“We’re celebrating that from 50 years ago, people still watch it. We hear people binge watch it now,” Delegate Robert Bell said.

People like to go back and look back in time. It still lives on,” Director of The Walton Museum Richard Roberts said.

‘The Waltons’ shared traditional stories from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“It was about what Mr. Hamner has experienced here growing up in Nelson County in the town of Schuyler, his parents, his grandparents, they talk about going to Scottsville,” Bell said.

‘The Waltons’ received 13 Emmy awards and 3 Golden Globes awards, and now, the General Assembly wants to express their appreciation.

“In a way it enriched our culture for those people who were able to learn about family and how we treat each other’s in families,” said Reen Christie Bula, who played Marcia Woolery on ‘The Waltons.’”

Bula says these stories inspired the nation because they were relatable.

“Families had Elizabeths. Families had a baby of the family. Families had the oldest and different children would identify,” Bula said.

Many consider John and Olivia’s Bed and Breakfast and the Walton’s Museum to be a time capsule for the TV show, and Bula says just being there jogs her memories.

“Then I open the door and the screen door creaks. That warmed my heart and brought back up a 50-year-old memory,” Bula said.

