Halloween Weekend Forecast Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some sunshine breaks through the clouds on this Saturday. Chilly overnight with some fog and frost. The clouds fill back in on Sunday. Tracking rain showers for Halloween, Monday.

Saturday: Trending mostly sunny. Fine fall weather for your outdoor plans. Including the UVA football game. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon. Light northeast breeze.

Saturday night: Mainly clear and calm. Chilly with lows in the 30s. Some fog and frost by dawn.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s.

Halloween, Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving from the southwest through the day. Some rain will linger into Monday evening at this time for Trick-or-Treating. Keep checking back for updates. Highs in the 60s. Falling to the 50s after sunset.

Tuesday through Friday: Mostly sunny, dry and milder than average for the first week of November! Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

