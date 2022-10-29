Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights, October 28th

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

Louisa County 69, Albemarle 34

Western Albemarle 36, Monticello 8

Orange County 33, Goochland County 15

Charlottesville 22, Fluvanna 0

Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24

Covenant 73, Chincoteague 6

Altavista 64, Nelson County 20

Riverheads 35, Staunton 0

Wilson Memorial 42, Buffalo Gap 20

Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7

Broadway 25, Spotswood 0

Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 21

