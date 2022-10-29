Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights, October 28th
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:
Louisa County 69, Albemarle 34
Western Albemarle 36, Monticello 8
Orange County 33, Goochland County 15
Charlottesville 22, Fluvanna 0
Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24
Covenant 73, Chincoteague 6
Altavista 64, Nelson County 20
Riverheads 35, Staunton 0
Wilson Memorial 42, Buffalo Gap 20
Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7
Broadway 25, Spotswood 0
Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 21
