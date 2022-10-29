Dry For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sky remains clear overnight with some fog and frost by dawn. Clouds fill back in on Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween.

Saturday night: A starry sky and chilly. Lows in the 30s. Areas of fog and frost by daybreak.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s.

Monday, Halloween: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing from the southwest. Highs in the lower 60s. Some rain may linger into Monday evening for Trich-Or-Treating. Temperature in the upper 50s after sunset.

Tuesday: Drying and warming. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A weak weather system passing by to the southwest. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs low to mid 70s.

