The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival.

This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances.

The day ended with trick or treating along the Downtown Mall.

“This is more through like your rec department, and we’re really trying to reach out to the community with like really awesome, special events and really just bringing everybody together, especially now that we haven’t been able to the last few years,” said Ali Thomas with Cville Parks & Rec.

The event was held at the Ting Pavillion.

