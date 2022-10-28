Advertise With Us
Wegmans, Crozet Family Medicine, and SMJ participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - October 23 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Wegmans, Crozet Family Medicine, and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are participating in the service this year.

The drop-off boxes for unwanted prescriptions are a free and anonymous service.

“It’s a day to return any medication that maybe is over the counter that was prescribed to you. Maybe it’s some vitamins that you stopped taking, anything. It can be pills, it can be patches, it can be liquid, but it’s a way to get it out of medicine cabinets,” Community Health Educator Diana Webb said.

The three locations are accepting drop-offs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

