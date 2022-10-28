Advertise With Us
UVA Doctors not concerned over poisoned Halloween candy, do have concerns about THC edibles

Halloween Candy
Halloween Candy(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Halloween candy being poisoned on purpose is a long-standing rumor that has been debunked, but UVA Doctors say there is something parents should be concerned about, and it might already be in their home.

“It’s almost unheard of for candies to be poisoned,” Director of the UVA Health Blue Ridge Poison Center Dr. Holstege said.

He says he can’t remember a single case he’s treated for poisoned candy.

“You hear these rumors, but they’re usually not, you know, a reality that occurs in our communities. We always have parents watch the candies and check them before the kids, even when they go Halloween trick or treating. We certainly want kids to trick or treat,” Dr. Holstege said.

What he is instead worried about is the potential for children to mistake THC edibles that parents already have in their homes for candy.

“The concern is there’s already a mix up that’s occurring that we’re seeing in our practice, where these are either being left out, like kids misidentify them and take them off the counter and eat them,” Dr. Holstege said.

In the past three months, the poison center has had 51 cases like this, with that number being double what it was last year.

“Of all the years that I’ve practiced, this is probably the biggest risk year for that, especially accidental, and we’re already seeing it. So that’s where I see the problem right now, I don’t think it’s fear mongering, it’s just we want to make sure that the public is aware that this is occurring, and just be careful.”

If you are concerned about a child eating THC, the poison control number is staffed 24/7.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

