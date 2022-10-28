Advertise With Us
“My intention is that we will fire nobody in that business,” TELUS International on WillowTree employees

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-based software company WillowTree’s new owner TELUS International says it has no plans to let any current employees go.

It says that after the deal is officially closed in January, the goal is to hire more people on.

“Every one of our acquisitions, and this is no different, have been about helping to grow the scale and capacity of our business, so my intention is that we will fire nobody in that business,” TELUS International CEO Jeffrey Puritt said.

The Canadian company bought WillowTree for more than $1 billion, pending regulatory approval.

“The intention is to continue to grow their business even more quickly than they already have. And by the way, their business has been growing pretty darn fast already. But with access to our customer base, and our balance sheet, and our technology and our capabilities, we think they can grow even more quickly than they have done in the past, which means more jobs, not less jobs,” Puritt said.

TELUS International operates in 28 countries and employs more than 70,000 people.

“[WillowTree] has done a terrific job in their 14-year history, in really over-indexing on the design and build part, so there’s this natural, complementary nature of their business and our business, which we believe together means that we can achieve so much more and serving our customers more effectively,” Puritt said.

