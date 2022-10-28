Advertise With Us
Meriwether Lewis undergoes name review, survey open

Meriwether Lewis Elementary School sign
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Meriwether Lewis Elementary School in Albemarle County may soon be called something else, or it could keep its name. It’s up to people who live in and around the county to decide.

A survey is now open where the school district is asking people to weigh in. It closes Wednesday, November 2 at 11:59pm.

“That would allow for community members to have a look at each of the schools that are named after people and to evaluate whether or not those are in line with our vision, mission, and values,” ACPS Director of Community Education Karen Waters said.

The advisory committee will share the results just ahead of a public meeting taking place on Wednesday, Nov 9 at 6:30pm on Zoom.

Email SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org by 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 9 if you would like to speak at the meeting.

