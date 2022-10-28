Halloween Weekend Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds on this Friday. Breaks of sunshine Saturday. Remaining dry now on Sunday with clouds on the increase. Tracking rain for Halloween, Monday.

Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Light northeast breeze.

Friday night: Temperatures steady in the 50s for high school football. You’ll need a jacket. Not the rain gear. Mostly cloudy overnight and not as cold as last night. Lows in the 40s. Light north breeze.

Saturday: Trending mostly sunny. Fine for your outdoor plans. Including the UVA football game. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Halloween, Monday: Rain shower. Some rain may linger into Monday evening for Trick-or-Treating. Keep checking back for updates on the timing of the rain. Highs low to mid 60s. Temperatures in the 50s during the evening. Overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Milder and mostly to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees.

