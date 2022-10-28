Early sunshine, cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A chilly start to the work and school day. We’ll see early sunshine, a northeast wind will increase cloudiness across the region. That will keep temperatures cooler than normal today. Skies will clear for the start of the weekend and temperatures will warm into the 60s. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure across the southern plains. That will be out next rain maker late Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Increasing clouds & cooler, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly & chilly, Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late shower, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Monday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.