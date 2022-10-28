David Oberg Resigns from White Hall seat on Albemarle County School Board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - David Oberg, who was first elected to the Albemarle County School Board in November of 2015 from the White Hall Magisterial District and who was re-elected in November of 2019, has submitted his resignation from the Board.

Oberg told Board Chair Graham Paige that while it has been an honor to represent White Hall residents for seven years, personal circumstances do not allow him the time he considers necessary to fully serve his constituents throughout the remainder of his term.

The White Hall seat on the Board will be up for election in November of 2023. Oberg’s resignation takes effect on December 31 of this year.

Paige said during last evening’s School Board meeting that the Board will make an appointment in December to fill the remaining year of Oberg’s term.

He invited residents of the White Hall district who are interested in serving on the School Board to submit an application, including a resume and a letter describing their interest.

Applications should be emailed to Board Clerk, Ms. Jennifer Johnston, at jjohnston@k12albemarle.org or mailed to the Clerk at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville, 22902. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18.

