Cool and Dry Weekend. Rain Likely by Halloween

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool temperatures through the weekend, as high pressure anchors to our north. Morning clouds Saturday give way to partly sunny skies. Mostly cloudy skies return Sunday. The next storm system will arrive late Sunday night and into Monday - Halloween, to bring us our next best opportunity for widespread rain. Showers may still remain with us for the Trick or Treat hours Monday evening. At this time, rain amounts under a half inch expected.

As we start the month of November next week, milder temperatures set to return.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Light north breeze.

Saturday: Clouds to start give way to sunshine. Cool. Fine for your outdoor plans. Including the UVA football game. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 40.

Sunday: Turning mostly cloudy. Cool. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Halloween, Monday: Rain likely. Some rain may linger into Monday evening for Trick-or-Treating. Keep checking back for updates on the timing of the rain. Highs low to mid 60s. Temperatures in the 50s during the evening. Overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs around 70. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s.

Early sunshine, cooler temperatures