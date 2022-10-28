Charlottesville Women in Tech meet and greet event hosted at PVCC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Oct. 28, Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted a Charlottesville Women in Tech meet and greet event.

The event welcomed the public to meet with Charlottesville tech companies encouraging and hiring women interested in working tech jobs.

The event started with each company giving a short presentation about the kinds of work it does.

“We know that there aren’t enough tech jobs out there, and we also know that there aren’t enough women in technology careers, and trying to encourage and support women in technology is one of the best ways we’re going to have a robust group of individuals ready for the jobs of the future,” Charlottesville Women in Tech board member Elaine Chang said.

After the presentations, women were invited to learn more about the companies and ask questions.

