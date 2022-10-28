Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Women in Tech meet and greet event hosted at PVCC

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Oct. 28, Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted a Charlottesville Women in Tech meet and greet event.

The event welcomed the public to meet with Charlottesville tech companies encouraging and hiring women interested in working tech jobs.

The event started with each company giving a short presentation about the kinds of work it does.

“We know that there aren’t enough tech jobs out there, and we also know that there aren’t enough women in technology careers, and trying to encourage and support women in technology is one of the best ways we’re going to have a robust group of individuals ready for the jobs of the future,” Charlottesville Women in Tech board member Elaine Chang said.

After the presentations, women were invited to learn more about the companies and ask questions.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Charlottesville leaf collection begins Monday, Oct. 31
Wegmans, Crozet Family Medicine, and SMJ participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
UVA Center for Politics holds first ‘Run with Jim...to the Polls’ event
UVA Center for Politics holds first ‘Run with Jim...to the Polls’ event
WillowTree
“My intention is that we will fire nobody in that business,” TELUS International on WillowTree employees