Charlottesville leaf collection begins Monday, Oct. 31

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville starts residential curbside leaf collection this coming Monday.

Leaf collections will happen three times during the season.

Text alerts through the City of Charlottesville are available to remind you when collections are happening in your neighborhood.

More information can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.