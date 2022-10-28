Advertise With Us
Charlottesville leaf collection begins Monday, Oct. 31

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville starts residential curbside leaf collection this coming Monday.

Leaf collections will happen three times during the season.

Text alerts through the City of Charlottesville are available to remind you when collections are happening in your neighborhood.

More information can be found here.

