William Monroe girls volleyball team donates $1000 to Sentara Martha Jefferson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson received a donation to its women’s health and breast cancer program from the William Monroe girls volleyball teams.

The team presented Sentara with the check on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The varsity and JV volleyball teams raised over $1000 to donate to the program. The teams held fundraisers and sold gift baskets from Greene County businesses at their Pink Game.

“Kelly Walker is the mom of a former player. She is a breast cancer patient, and so we’ve always just been trying to support her as best we can, William Monroe volleyball player Maya Hawkins said.

The donation will go towards breast cancer treatment and survivorship programs.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.