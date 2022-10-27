Weather Pattern Change

Advertise With Us
Trending Cooler with Halloween Rain Maker
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk sunshine on this Thursday afternoon. Clear and cooling overnight. Clouds arrive on Friday with rain likely by Halloween.

Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable for the end of October. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday night: Starry sky and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs of 55 to 60 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Fine for your outdoor plans. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool. A chance for a shower later in the day. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows near 50.

Halloween, Monday: Rain likely. Showers may linger into the evening hours. Keep checking back for updates on timing. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

