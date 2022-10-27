WAHS hosts Halloween carnival to fundraise for Eric Betthauser scholarship

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A spooky night is kicking off at Western Albemarle High School, with face painting, snacks, and a Halloween themed concert all underway October 27.

The kids are dressing up as goblins and ghouls to raise money for the Eric Betthauser scholarship.

The late choir teacher passed in 2016, and now students are staff are keeping his legacy alive with a scholarship in his name.

“The performing arts teachers and administration started a scholarship so that each year, a student from Western is awarded a scholarship if they plan to continue fine arts in college,” WAHS ceramics teacher and Fine Arts Department Chair, Laura Chatterson said.

If you didn’t make it out to the event, you can still donate by emailing Laura at: lchatterson@k12albemarle.org

