WillowTree sold to TELUS International

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Insignia Capital Group has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its majority interest in WillowTree to TELUS International for a total enterprise value of $1.225 billion. The deal is anticipated to close in January 2023.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, WillowTree is a digital product consultancy that provides end-to-end, strategy, design, full-stack development, and growth marketing services to the world’s leading brands.

WillowTree’s client roster includes Fortune 500 companies across key verticals including telecommunications and media, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and technology and software.

