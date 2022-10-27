Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

WillowTree sold to TELUS International

WillowTree
WillowTree
By WVIR Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Insignia Capital Group has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its majority interest in WillowTree to TELUS International for a total enterprise value of $1.225 billion. The deal is anticipated to close in January 2023.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, WillowTree is a digital product consultancy that provides end-to-end, strategy, design, full-stack development, and growth marketing services to the world’s leading brands.

WillowTree’s client roster includes Fortune 500 companies across key verticals including telecommunications and media, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and technology and software.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Pediatric doctors in Charlottesville area seeing a surge in patients
Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate
VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate
VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate
Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells
Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells