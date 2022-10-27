Sunny, breezy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in from the north. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures today. Clear sky and light wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s tonight. Over the next few days conditions will be cooler than normal. Meanwhile, a developing system over the Rockies will head our way late Sunday and Monday. More measurable rain will be possible, followed by warmer conditions Tuesday. Have a safe and great day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: around 50

Monday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

