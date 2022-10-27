People’s Coalition accuses ACPD of racial profiling, ACPD responds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, the People’s Coalition calling out the Albemarle County Police Department for racial profiling, pointing to one thing in particular.

20% of the people being pulled over by Albemarle County police are Black, even though only 9% of Albemarle County’s population is Black.

“I want to emphasize that this is not an attack on the department for being racist. It’s on the department for having a blind eye to potential evidence of racially based policing,” said Jeff Fogel with the People’s Coalition.

Captain Darrell Byers is the commander of the Professional Standards Division with ACPD. He says he does not think there is any basis to the claim.

“They may be from Virginia, but they’re not necessarily from Albemarle County. You know, it doesn’t it doesn’t give an accurate depiction of what our demographics are when you look at that report,” Byers said.

Byers says the disproportionate numbers are because more than half of the drivers they pull over live somewhere else.

“That creates an automatic disparity as it relates to the numbers and the demographics that are reported and recorded, but it also goes to the point in the report where it talks about, ‘hey, this information shouldn’t be used, because there may be some other things that go along with it,’” Byers said.

Fogel wants to see the data that backs Byers’s claim.

“Show me some evidence that the people coming through there, more black people coming through Albemarle County than white people, that would be the only basis on which you could even make that argument, and they don’t even make an effort to do so,” Fogel said.

The police say that in the context of the state their numbers make sense, as 20% of Virginia’s population is Black.

“Last year, we had 64,000, contacts, encounters with citizens, two of which resulted in complaints of bias based policing and racial profiling, so I think that’s a really good number,” Byers said.

Fogel says the People’s Coalition wants to see real change.

“We’re asking for some leadership, which we haven’t seen out of the board of supervisors and the leadership of the police department in dealing with this kind of issue,” Fogel said.

The public data is available on ACPD’s website here.

Letter from the People's Coalition (wvir)

