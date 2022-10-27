Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Pediatric doctors in Charlottesville area seeing a surge in patients

Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors in the Charlottesville area say they are staying very busy with lines of sick children needing to be seen.

While there’s been a lot of talk of RSV, one doctor at Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says its more than just that virus.

“This fall has been the first time since the start of the pandemic that the kids are by and large back in school with no masks and we definitely have seen a bigger burden of respiratory illness, in general,” Doctor Sue Murray with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville said.

That burden is weighing on doctor’s offices.

“All of our schedules have been really heavily booked, just with families trying to get in,” Dr. Murray said. “I do sometimes hear from parents that said, ‘I waited on hold for two hours to even talk to someone to try to get an appointment.’ So, I’m aware that it’s been, I think our phone lines have been slammed with people calling.”

Dr. Murray says the number one thing is if you’re worried bring your child in to a doctor.

“It is our job to help sort that out and to help reassure them when they need that reassurance,” she said.

In terms of RSV, Dr. Murray says they are seeing a higher count.

“Sometimes if we either have a family that really wants to know, or a child who is sort of higher risk for complications from RSV, we do test and we’ve definitely been getting kind of a lot more positives of that than are typical for this early in the season,” Dr. Murray said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate
VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate
VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate
Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells
Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells
LEGACI Eats Trucks at CHS
Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells