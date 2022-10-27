Pediatric doctors in Charlottesville area seeing a surge in patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors in the Charlottesville area say they are staying very busy with lines of sick children needing to be seen.

While there’s been a lot of talk of RSV, one doctor at Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says its more than just that virus.

“This fall has been the first time since the start of the pandemic that the kids are by and large back in school with no masks and we definitely have seen a bigger burden of respiratory illness, in general,” Doctor Sue Murray with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville said.

That burden is weighing on doctor’s offices.

“All of our schedules have been really heavily booked, just with families trying to get in,” Dr. Murray said. “I do sometimes hear from parents that said, ‘I waited on hold for two hours to even talk to someone to try to get an appointment.’ So, I’m aware that it’s been, I think our phone lines have been slammed with people calling.”

Dr. Murray says the number one thing is if you’re worried bring your child in to a doctor.

“It is our job to help sort that out and to help reassure them when they need that reassurance,” she said.

In terms of RSV, Dr. Murray says they are seeing a higher count.

“Sometimes if we either have a family that really wants to know, or a child who is sort of higher risk for complications from RSV, we do test and we’ve definitely been getting kind of a lot more positives of that than are typical for this early in the season,” Dr. Murray said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.