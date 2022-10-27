Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the leaves are just starting to change, some Charlottesville organizations are gearing up for the holidays.

Legaci Eats, a non-profit food truck and community kitchen says it is working to make Christmas special for all. It’s matching families in need with others willing to sponsor gifts for children.

Kids can make a wish list, the sponsors purchase items from it, and Legaci Eats gets the gifts under the tree.

“Sometimes the sponsoring families want to deliver the gifts personally, sometimes they want to be a little more anonymous, so we have volunteers do it. It’s a really a wonderful way to connect the community and make Christmas happen,” co-owner Jocelynn Easton said.

If you want to sponsor or join the recipients list, click here.

