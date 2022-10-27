Kids write cards thanking first responders at Crozet Library

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Jefferson-Madison Regional Library gave children an opportunity to meet members of the fire, rescue, and police departments.

Kids were able to take a ride in the fire truck and ambulance, meet the K-9 team, and pick up some candy.

There was also a station to write cards thanking the first responders for their hard work.

“The event is to celebrate the first responders in our community, to give them a day to shine, and to give kids in our community a chance to meet them because they’re our community helpers and they do a lot of good for us every day,” said Hayley Tompkins with JMRL.

This was the first event of its kind, but because it was such a success, JMRL plans to host more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.