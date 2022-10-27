Dom Starsia fulfilled coaching Blue Ridge lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dom Starsia is the all-time most winning coach in college lacrosse history.

He coached for 42 years in the college ranks, including 24 years at the University of Virginia, where he led the ‘Hoos to four national championships.

Starsia’s still teaching the game today, and as I found out, still loving it.

On a beautiful 70-degree day in the mountains, it’s fall lacrosse practice for the Blue Ridge School.

Coach Dom Starsia is preparing for his third season as head coach of the Barons

When asked if he ever thought he would be coaching high school lacrosse, Starsia said: “No, never. I had coached in the pros for two years and I decided that wasn’t for me. It wasn’t the parts of coaching that I really enjoyed.”

What he enjoys is teaching the game he loves, and at 70 years old, Starsia is still full of energy.

“I like being on the field yapping at guys. Watching guys develop and grow, and I found out that this is what I enjoy. I’m not obsessed with the results,” Starsia said.

Starsia coached Blue Ridge to a .500 record on his first season. Last year, the team improved to 15-7 and won the VIC Championship.

“These kids, you can watch them improve right in front of your eyes. I’ve got a group here that listens and try,” Starsia said.

At a boarding school like Blue Ridge, part of the job is recruiting, something Starsia was always good at. His players are from around the continent.

“I can get their attention because they are a little bit intimidated by me, which is not so terrible,” Starsia said.

“He’s like Mr. Miyagi, he’s gonna humble you. Whenever you feel up, he’s gonna bring you down and humble you. When you’re feeling down, he’s gonna bring you up,” senior captain Ace Nichols said

“He’s like a wealth of knowledge of lacrosse, he knows so much about the game that when you listen to him. I think the whole team gets that, it’s a big impact,” senior captain Brody Burell said.

“What I enjoy the most at this point in my life is helping people. I’m not obsessed about the scores. I’m not doing this for the money. I feel like these kids are at an age where they need a little guidance, a little mentorship, and I can see the effects of me being around them. I feel like I’m making a difference and that’s very gratifying,” Starsia said.

Starsia says he doesn’t know if this will be his last job coaching lacrosse.

In the spring he will also continue to do some broadcasting work as the color commentator for University of Richmond lacrosse games.

