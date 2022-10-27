Advertise With Us
Cool Friday and Weekend - Tracking Rain Late Sunday and Halloween

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler temperatures Friday and right through the weekend, as high pressure anchors to our north. More clouds around Friday, partly sunny skies Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies Sunday. The next storm system will arrive later Sunday evening and into Monday - Halloween, to bring us our next best opportunity of widespread rain.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 35-40.

Friday: Clouds increase, cooler. Highs 55-60. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool. Late day - evening showers develop. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows near 50.

Halloween, Monday: Rain likely. Showers may linger into the evening hours. Keep checking back for updates on timing. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs around 70. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s.

