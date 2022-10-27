Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Fire Department holds annual awards ceremony

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department hosted its annual awards and recognition ceremony.

The ceremony included swearing in the interim fire chief and deputy chief, as well as announcing the firefighter of the year for 2021 and 2022.

CFD also acknowledged promotions, retirements, and improvements that have been made within the past two years.

“We now have the members who are reflective of our community, this includes the number of women and other minorities, veterans, and members with degrees, and many with no prior fire experience, like me when I was hired in 2005,” Battalion Chief Lance Blakey said.

CFD says it is looking forward to its growth in the next year.

