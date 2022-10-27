Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Catholic School holds day of service

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Catholic School held a day of service where students had the opportunity to learn more about their community.

CCS students shared their thoughts on the day:

“It’s been really fun. I’ve enjoyed getting to know these people. All their stories, they are so different. It’s nice to get to know the individual person,” Stella Gustifson said.

“We’ve been playing games. We’ve been talking to them and kind of just hanging out and making their day,” Olivia Curtis said.

“I feel it’s really important because I get to see how other people work and how I can really be an asset to the community and help everyone around me,” Ruth Hopkins said.

The first-hand experience helped students make new connections.

“I think all of us students can learn just the world and our community is a lot bigger than just our school and see how different people live,” Stella said.

Both elementary and middle school students got involved to help the community.

