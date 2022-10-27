Advertise With Us
BRAFB hosts Shop to Stop Hunger at Kroger

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank hosted its ninth annual Shop to Stop Hunger event at the Rio Hill Kroger on Thursday, October 27.

The event sent shopping contestants racing down aisles to fill their carts with shelf-stable groceries to be donated to the food pantry.

All food and money donations from the event will go directly to the BRAFB.

“Shop to Stop Hunger is one of our favorite events of the year. Every year we recruit five new local leaders who are willing to lend some time, energy and effort to raise money and awareness and food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank,” BRAFB Chief Philanthropy Officer Karen Ratzlaff said.

Ratzlaff says that over the past nine years, this event alone has provided more than half-a-million meals for those in need.

