Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today. We’ll see mostly cloudy sky and breezy conditions today. An approaching cold front will push across the region later. Stray showers will be possible, but nothing significant. Skies will clear tonight. Plenty of sunshine will return for the late week into the weekend. Our next chance for widespread rain comes later Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, stray shower, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Monday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

