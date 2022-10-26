Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Staunton Police to increase school safety with additional resource officer

Right now, there is just one school resource officer who covers all five schools in Staunton.
Right now, there is just one school resource officer who covers all five schools in Staunton.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Right now, there is just one School Resource Officer (SRO) who covers all five schools in Staunton. Police say the number of SROs are based off both available staffing and funding.

While there has only been one officer in that position for years police say safety is still no less of a priority. There are more law-enforcement officers in the city while school is in session than any other time, so Staunton PD can reach any school in a matter of minutes. Teachers are also trained to de-escalate any incident or situation.

“We’ve just been awarded a grant recently from the department of criminal justice services to add an additional school resource officer, so that school resource officer will be placed at Shelburne Middle School,” Sergeant Butch Shifflett said.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett says patrol shifts make helping an on-campus emergency doable, whether the SRO is on duty or not.

Staunton Police encourages everyone to say something if they see something, because they will respond and check out the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Tomorrow is the last day to comment on the model policies.
Public comment period for LGBTQ school policies set to close Wednesday
Camden Brewer
Falcon Club 1025
Former Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith.
‘I was kind of shocked’: Richmond reacts to police chief stepping down
Lieutenant Leslie Snyder shares that turning in unneeded prescriptions is the gift that keeps...
ACSO’s Drug Take Back Day to help handle substance abuse