Showers moving out, and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is advancing across the region. Showers continue to move east. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will cool into the 60s the next few days. Sunshine returns tomorrow. Our next next chance for more measurable rain will be later Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy &breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Monday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

