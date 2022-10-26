Advertise With Us
Program giving free dance classes to students at WUES

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville and Charlottesville Ballet are teaming up to bring dance classes to students at Walker Upper Elementary School.

Chance To Dance is giving fifth-grade students access to free dance classes.

“We’re in our second year, and it happens through our physical education program. In PE, and with the assistance of our PE teachers and the amazing teachers and directors at Chance To Dance, all of our fifth graders get a chance to engage in all kinds of dance instruction and it’s really fun,” Principal Adam Hastings said.

In front of family and school members, students showcased their choreographed dances on stage Wednesday, October 26.

