Monticello giving out free tour tickets to PVCC and UVA students

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello has launched a pilot program for this academic school year.

The program will give free tour tickets to Piedmont Virginia Community College and University of Virginia students.

Students can choose from two different options: a self-guided tour, or the Gardens and Grounds pass.

Students with valid student IDs can reserve their free tickets now.

PVCC President Jean Runyon provided the following statement: “We are excited to be a part of Monticello’s pilot program for free admission to PVCC students. Programs like this increase access to educational opportunities for our students. As we celebrate PVCC’s 50th anniversary we look forward to continuing to grow community collaborations and expanding educational initiatives with our neighbors, like Monticello, all in support of the power of education.”

