Longtime Orange Co. business is expanding

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A publishing company in Orange County says it will be expanding its distribution footprint by 50% and investing $26 million in improvements.

MPS, a division of MacMillan Publishers, is a global trade and high education publishing company.

As a reward and incentive for the expansion, the Orange Co. Economic Development Authority is rebating up to $250,000 in tax grants over the next three years.

“This expansion will not only provide additional tax revenue for the county, but it’ll also provide opportunity for folks to continue to find a career right here in Orange County,” Orange Co. Economic Development Authority Director Rose Deal said.

The expansion is expected to bring 10 new jobs to the county and take about three years to complete.

