ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Albemarle County.

Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26.

This is a developing story.

Currently at the scene of a house fire in Charlottesville. Will provide more updates as I get them. @NBC29 pic.twitter.com/hEQI12HPFF — Anahita Jafary (@anahitajafary_) October 26, 2022

