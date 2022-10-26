Charlottesville woman pushes for honorary sign for Vinegar Hill Boulevard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carey has been living in Charlottesville for more than 70 years. She applied for an honorary sign to recognize a part of the city once bustling with Black business.

“Our children and our grandchildren need to know about Vinegar Hill,” she said.

Almost two years ago now, she wrote a letter to the Charlottesville City Council asking to recognize Ridge McIntire Rd as Vinegar Hill Blvd. Carey says the process has been long, moving from the clerk, then to the historical society, back to the city manager, and then back to the council for voting.

“I did this when Nakayah Walker was mayor, and it was her second term,” Carey said.

Carey said the council vote happened in August 2022, with only one of five council members opposed to the proposition.

Charlottesville City Councilor Michael Payne said the holdup is due to the council reviewing many requests together instead of individually.

“The application for getting [a street sign], the council makes that decision one or two times a year,” Payne said.

Carey said that until recently, she hadn’t heard anything back regarding the sign since the vote in August. She said she told council that she reached out to NBC29 to speak about her disappointment in the pace of the process.

In the mail this past Monday, she got the packet of information she had been trying to get since August.

“When [the signs] go up, I think is a real problem, and it’s one of the problems I’ve had with our honorary street renaming process,” Payne said, “Sometimes it will go up with no ceremony, without any context.”

The letters she received show where the honorary signs are and say that public works will uncover them when Carey says she is ready.

“If people know where they are every time they ride down Ridge McIntire, now Vinegar Hill Blvd, they’ll know Vinegar Hill won’t leave. It’s home again,” Carey said.

