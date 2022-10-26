Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville woman pushes for honorary sign for Vinegar Hill Boulevard

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carey has been living in Charlottesville for more than 70 years. She applied for an honorary sign to recognize a part of the city once bustling with Black business.

“Our children and our grandchildren need to know about Vinegar Hill,” she said.

Almost two years ago now, she wrote a letter to the Charlottesville City Council asking to recognize Ridge McIntire Rd as Vinegar Hill Blvd. Carey says the process has been long, moving from the clerk, then to the historical society, back to the city manager, and then back to the council for voting.

“I did this when Nakayah Walker was mayor, and it was her second term,” Carey said.

Carey said the council vote happened in August 2022, with only one of five council members opposed to the proposition.

Charlottesville City Councilor Michael Payne said the holdup is due to the council reviewing many requests together instead of individually.

“The application for getting [a street sign], the council makes that decision one or two times a year,” Payne said.

Carey said that until recently, she hadn’t heard anything back regarding the sign since the vote in August. She said she told council that she reached out to NBC29 to speak about her disappointment in the pace of the process.

In the mail this past Monday, she got the packet of information she had been trying to get since August.

“When [the signs] go up, I think is a real problem, and it’s one of the problems I’ve had with our honorary street renaming process,” Payne said, “Sometimes it will go up with no ceremony, without any context.”

The letters she received show where the honorary signs are and say that public works will uncover them when Carey says she is ready.

“If people know where they are every time they ride down Ridge McIntire, now Vinegar Hill Blvd, they’ll know Vinegar Hill won’t leave. It’s home again,” Carey said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Walker Upper Elementary School (FILE)
Program giving free dance classes to students at WUES
(FILE)
Monticello giving out free tour tickets to PVCC and UVA students
MPS sign
Longtime Orange Co. business is expanding
Scene of a house fire along Kimbrough Circle in Albemarle County.
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire