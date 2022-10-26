Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Bright Skies Thursday and Cooler Temperatures Are Back

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partial clearing tonight, seasonable, but chilly, with areas of fog developing. Cooler temperatures for the late week and right through the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. This final weekend of October will feature partly sunny skies Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies Sunday. The next storm system is expected to arrive later Sunday evening and into Monday - Halloween, to bring widespread rain.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, cool, more seasonable. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny, much cooler. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Showers possible late. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday - Halloween: Cloudy, rain likely. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Showers moving out, and cooler
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Tracking a cold front
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM