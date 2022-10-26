Bright Skies Thursday and Cooler Temperatures Are Back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partial clearing tonight, seasonable, but chilly, with areas of fog developing. Cooler temperatures for the late week and right through the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. This final weekend of October will feature partly sunny skies Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies Sunday. The next storm system is expected to arrive later Sunday evening and into Monday - Halloween, to bring widespread rain.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, cool, more seasonable. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny, much cooler. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Showers possible late. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday - Halloween: Cloudy, rain likely. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.