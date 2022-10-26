Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Blue Ridge QB Camden Brewer named Falcon Club Player of the Week

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT GEORGE, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge School’s Camden Brewer is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

The senior quarterback led the Barons Friday night with three touchdowns passes in a big 53-25 win over rival St. Annes-Belfield.

Brewer had over 270 total yards on offense, including a hundred yards rushing. He was also forced into playing safety on defense due to injuries, and he had three pass break-ups and an interception.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Camden Brewer
Falcon Club 1025
Leo Afonso leads UVa to a 1-0 win
UVA Men’s Soccer Beats Wake Forest 1-0 on Senior Night
Albemarle crushes Goochland
Friday Night Fury
Blue Ridge beats STAB 53-26
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st