Blue Ridge QB Camden Brewer named Falcon Club Player of the Week

SAINT GEORGE, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge School’s Camden Brewer is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

The senior quarterback led the Barons Friday night with three touchdowns passes in a big 53-25 win over rival St. Annes-Belfield.

Brewer had over 270 total yards on offense, including a hundred yards rushing. He was also forced into playing safety on defense due to injuries, and he had three pass break-ups and an interception.

