Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Ruckersville store: ‘Pumpkin season has been great’

Pumpkin season is underway
Pumpkin season is underway(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pumpkin season is underway, and business owners say they’ve received thousands of pumpkins to make sure everyone is prepared for their fall decorations.

Len Lamm, owner of the Corner Store Garden Center, says this year’s pumpkin picking season has been great.

“Everything’s locally raised and that was all brought in, and we just sell it for the good season,” Lamm said. “Right after Labor Day, we start bringing in our pumpkins, and at the heat of the season this year we had over 27 varieties of pumpkins.”

The Corner Store Garden Center says it will be selling pumpkins until it is sold out. Next, it will be preparing for the Christmas season.

They said they are preparing to host a winter festival on December 3, 2022.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue

Latest News

A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville
Dairy Market hosts pumpkin painting party for Totes Tuesday
Early voting
Albemarle County midterm early voting update
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue