Ruckersville store: ‘Pumpkin season has been great’

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pumpkin season is underway, and business owners say they’ve received thousands of pumpkins to make sure everyone is prepared for their fall decorations.

Len Lamm, owner of the Corner Store Garden Center, says this year’s pumpkin picking season has been great.

“Everything’s locally raised and that was all brought in, and we just sell it for the good season,” Lamm said. “Right after Labor Day, we start bringing in our pumpkins, and at the heat of the season this year we had over 27 varieties of pumpkins.”

The Corner Store Garden Center says it will be selling pumpkins until it is sold out. Next, it will be preparing for the Christmas season.

They said they are preparing to host a winter festival on December 3, 2022.

