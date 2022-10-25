Morning fog, afternoon sun

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Give yourself extra time this morning. Dense fog is blanketing the region. Once the fog lifts, we’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. A stray shower may be possible Wednesday. Skies will clear and temperatures will cool for the late week and weekend. Our next chance for widespread rain will be late Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, partly sunny, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

