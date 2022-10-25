More Clouds Wednesday- Stray Shower. Cooler For Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds move in tonight in advance of an approaching cold front. A stray shower is possible Wednesday morning, but most will remain dry. Still mild, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Behind the front, turning cooler for the late week and this last weekend of October. Currently, the next storm system may impact the region, bringing rain later Sunday and Monday - Halloween, next week.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, patchy fog. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers possible, breezy, mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Sunny, nice, cool, more seasonable. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Showers possible late. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday - Halloween: Mostly cloudy, rain. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 60s.

