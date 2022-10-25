Advertise With Us
Living Free Together holding first Ruck the Ridge event

Ruck Fest flyer
Ruck Fest flyer(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area nonprofit that supports military and veteran families is hosting its first ever RuckFest to honor service and sacrifice.

Living Free Together is hosting the ruck hike, which is based on a common training event, usually done in the army, where soldiers load up a heavy backpack and hike.

People from all over will get the chance to try this kind of hike with obstacles to support the nonprofit.

“We’d like to show them a little bit more about what military life is about and what some of our military families in the area experience and help them to learn a little bit more about our organization,” volunteer John Bruggeman said.

“We’re hoping to really celebrate the essence of service and sacrifice and honor what that means to individuals and families who participate in that idea of service and sacrifice with their lives,” Executive Director Tonya King said.

The festival is free, but there is a fee to take part in the race.

